May 26, 2020 10:24 am
France Says Relations With Iran Tougher After Citizen Sentenced

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Photo: Reuters / Stephane Mahe.

France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that relations with Iran had become more difficult after Tehran sentenced a French-Iranian academic to prison in what he said was a politically-motivated decision.

“This sentencing was founded on no serious elements and was politically motivated. So we firmly say to the Iranian authorities to release Fariba Adelkhah without delay,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio.

“This decision make our relations with the Iranian authorities a lot more difficult.”

Adelkhah, who has been in prison for a year, was this month sentenced to six years in jail on national security charges.

