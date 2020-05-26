France Says Relations With Iran Tougher After Citizen Sentenced
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that relations with Iran had become more difficult after Tehran sentenced a French-Iranian academic to prison in what he said was a politically-motivated decision.
“This sentencing was founded on no serious elements and was politically motivated. So we firmly say to the Iranian authorities to release Fariba Adelkhah without delay,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio.
“This decision make our relations with the Iranian authorities a lot more difficult.”
Adelkhah, who has been in prison for a year, was this month sentenced to six years in jail on national security charges.