Tuesday, May 26th | 3 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Texas Holocaust Survivor Celebrates 100th Birthday With Drive-By Car Parade

Revered Holy Land Churches Reopen, but Some Restrictions Remain

Israel to Provide Protection for Institutional Tech Investment

German Parliament Poised to Appoint Military Rabbis for First Time in 100 Years

Israeli Court Finds Sex Crime Suspect Wanted by Australia Faked Mental Illness

Orthodox Jews Arrested in Argentina for Alleged Violations of Coronavirus Rules at Wedding Ceremony

France Says Relations With Iran Tougher After Citizen Sentenced

Israeli Venture Capitalist: ‘Israel Doesn’t Have to Choose Sides in the Hegemony War Between the US and China’

Syria Eases Coronavirus Curbs, New Cases Jump After Expats Return

US Officials Frustrated Over Settler Leaders’ Opposition to Trump Peace Plan

May 26, 2020 1:14 pm
0

Texas Holocaust Survivor Celebrates 100th Birthday With Drive-By Car Parade

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Heinz Wallach waving to a parade of cars driving by his home in honor of his 100th birthday. Photo: Screenshot.

A Holocaust survivor in Texas was surprised with a parade of drive-by visitors on Sunday in honor of his 100th birthday.

A procession of cars and visitors — who were practicing social distancing and wearing masks — drove by Heinz Wallach’s home to help him celebrate the milestone.

The parade was organized by his daughter, Tamar Leventhal, with the help of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

The gesture left Wallach “speechless,” he told CBS DFW, while Leventhal said, “I’ve been emotional the last two weeks putting it all together and realizing how many people love my father.”

Related coverage

May 26, 2020 12:14 pm
0

German Parliament Poised to Appoint Military Rabbis for First Time in 100 Years

The German parliament is set to approve the appointment of rabbis to provide pastoral care to Jewish members of the...

Born in Kassel, Germany, Wallach’s family home was destroyed during Kristallnacht, the pogrom carried out against Jews across Nazi Germany on Nov. 9, 1938. Wallach and his father were then sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp. His mother, father and sister died in the Holocaust.

After being released from Buchenwald, Wallach joined a Zionist organization and on Aug. 15, 1940, he joined a group immigrating to pre-state Israel, according to the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

The journey by sea took several months, but ultimately Wallach’s ship was bombed when it was just off the coast of Haifa. More than 250 people died, but Wallach survived by jumping overboard and he was eventually rescued. After spending a year in a British detention camp, he went to live on a kibbutz.

Wallach later fought for Israel’s independence in the Haganah and Israel Defense Forces.

“He believes that you can persist, you just have to follow the rules, do what you need to stay as safe as possible, but not panic,” Leventhal said about her father. “That’s how he survived, escaping a concentration camp and so forth because he did not panic in spite of the dangers around.”

Wallach said, “My mind is that the Almighty took care of me and he led me through.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.