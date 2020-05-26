Tuesday, May 26th | 3 Sivan 5780

May 26, 2020 4:17 pm
0

US Jewish Leaders Praise Oklahoma’s Adoption of Anti-BDS Law

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign. Photo: Alex Chis.

The passage of a bill in Oklahoma to counter the campaign to subject Israel to boycotts, divestment and sanctions (BDS) was warmly praised by the umbrella organization representing US Jewish advocacy groups on Tuesday.

“We welcome Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s signing of legislation that prohibits Oklahoma from contracting with companies that boycott Israel,” a statement from Arthur Stark, chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chairman, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations declared.

Oklahoma became the 30th US state to adopt an anti-BDS law when it passed the bill on May 15 — a few days after legislators in the Missouri state assembly passed a similar measure.

In their statement, the Conference of Presidents executives added that they “look forward to the remaining states rejecting the pernicious BDS campaign in the days ahead.”

Israel is Oklahoma’s 12th-largest trading partner, accounting for nearly $104 million of the state’s exports.

