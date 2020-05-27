UK Government Lawyer Takes Part in Quds Day Event, Recites Anti-Israel Diatribe

Wednesday, May 27th | 4 Sivan 5780

May 27, 2020 3:06 pm
0

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Narjis Khan, an employee of the UK’s Government Legal Department, recites an anti-Israel poem at a virtual Quds Day event. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

An employee at the UK’s Government Legal Department recently took part in a virtual Quds Day event and recited a poem that appeared to call for Israel’s replacement with an Arab state.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that Narjis Khan had worked for the government agency — which provides legal services for UK governmental institutions — for three years.

At the event, organized by the Islamic Human Rights Commission, Khan recited a meandering poem in which she appeared to traffic in antisemitic conspiracy theories and wish for Israel’s destruction.

Referring to Theodor Herzl, Khan described “the founder of Zionism setting out his plan so sinister,” and spoke of “all the things that have been deliberately kept a mystery.”

She referred to Palestinians as “subjected to an apartheid policy” and lambasted the Arab countries for their “empty solidarity” with them, saying Arab leaders “have sold their souls for power and pride or monetary goals,” seemingly a reference to antisemitic myths of Jewish financial power.

Khan also attacked the US for its alliance with Israel, saying, “One shouldn’t be surprised that colonizers support one another. They all stole lands that they claimed to ‘discover.’”

She also appeared to look forward to a time when Israel had been replaced, saying of the Palestinians, “You will no longer be forced by anyone to pay for the crimes of Europe. … You will pave the way to a new era, when the things you were denied will be rooted in your soil.”

In this era, she added, the Palestinians’ land would be “truly unified,” which appeared to be a reference to the goal of an Arab state that included all of what is today Israel.

The Quds Day event also included Hashem Al Haydari, a deputy leader of an Iraqi terrorist group backed by Iran.

Contacted by the Chronicle, Khan said she was unaware of the identities of other participants in the event.

Quds Day is an annual Tehran-backed initiative dedicated to vehement calls for Israel’s elimination.

