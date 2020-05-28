Hezbollah Says Suicide Bombers ‘Reflect the Sublime Values of Sacrifice and Altruism’ — Really

Thursday, May 28th | 5 Sivan 5780

May 28, 2020 5:58 am
avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Hezbollah supporters chant slogans during last day of Ashura, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher / File.

Just in case you weren’t already convinced that Hezbollah is a completely immoral and contemptible terror group, their English-language Al Manar has an article extolling the acts of 12 suicide bombers who attacked Israeli targets in Lebanon before 2000.

Hezbollah, who has been mistakenly viewed by the Israeli enemy and the West as a mere armed group, is an Islamic Jihadi party that refers to Islam teachings and values in devising its strategies and plans.

Sacrificing one’s soul for the sake of God, nation and oppressed people is praised in Islam as martyrdom. Hezbollah sacrificed 1,281 martyrs in its fight to liberate the Lebanese South and Western Bekaa from the Israeli occupation.

The military confrontation with the Zionist enemy imposed on Hezbollah Resistance certain military strategies that prevent the Israelis from frustrating them. In this context, Hezbollah carried out 12 martyrdom bombing operations against the Israeli occupation posts, inflicting game-changing losses upon.

After describing these attacks, the article concludes:

The above-detailed martyrdom bombing operations, which reflect the sublime values of sacrifice and altruism, have dug deeply in the Israeli collective unconsciousness, changing all the Zionist false claims of possessing an invincible military power.

The EU still does not designate Hezbollah as a terror group, only its “military wing” (though Germany recently eliminated this distinction and banned the group outright). This would be considered unbelievable if we hadn’t already seen how easily Arab terrorists can bend Europeans to their will, including by making various threats about how Europe acting morally would hurt Lebanon or other such nonsense.

A group that glorifies suicide bombers as “altruistic” does not deserve any respect, and all the respect given to Hezbollah by the EU makes the EU that much more irrelevant.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

