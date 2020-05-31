Australia’s Fox Sports Channel Slammed for Broadcasting Photoshopped Image of Hitler at Rugby Game

The Australian channel Fox Sports was slammed on Sunday after it broadcast a photoshopped image of Adolf Hitler as a fan at a professional rugby game.

The image caused immediate outrage, The Australian Jewish News reported.

Australian parliamentarian Josh Burns simply said, “Please tell me this didn’t actually happen.”

One fan said, “Sickening. The [National Rugby League] has really worked hard to change the culture around league and it’s definitely improving so I’m disappointed that someone in 2020 would think Hitler jokes are funny and try and dump them in it.”

“You can’t make jokes about Hitler,” said another.

Alex Ryvchin of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry called the channel’s broadcast of the image “stupidity” and said it amounted to “the casualisation of Hitler, Nazis, and by extension their crimes.”

Such things, he asserted, are “what leads to swastikas being graffitied throughout our cities and school kids being harassed with gas chamber jokes.”