Monday, June 1st | 9 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Police in German City of Munich Ban Display of Nazi-Era Yellow Star at Coronavirus Demonstrations

The New York Times’ Anguish Over Annexation

Holy Smoke, Researchers Say Cannabis Used in Ancient Israelite Shrine

Thousands of Iranians Said to Contact Israel’s Foreign Ministry to Request Asylum

IDF Preparing for Potential New Palestinian Intifada if Annexation Goes Ahead

As Protests Over Police Killing of George Floyd Continue, Top US Jewish Group Slams ‘Racist and Unjust System’ Faced by Black Americans

Corpus Christi Shooter Inspired by Muslim Brotherhood, Al-Qaeda Sources

Fires Burn Near White House in Violent US Protests

China Says US ‘Addicted to Quitting’ Over Plan to Withdraw From WHO

Lebanon Must Turn Reform Ideas Into Reality, US Ambassador Says

June 1, 2020 3:12 pm
0

Police in German City of Munich Ban Display of Nazi-Era Yellow Star at Coronavirus Demonstrations

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Demonstrations against coronavirus restrictions have taken place across Germany. Photo: Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach.

The southern German city of Munich has banned the use of Nazi-era “Judenstern” badges and signs at demonstrations protesting the government response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban came into effect ahead of last Saturday’s rally in Munich, a police spokesman said, adding that no violations were reported. Future displays of the yellow Star of David — which Jews were compelled by the Nazis to wear on their outer clothing — will be punishable with a fine, the spokesman said.

At rallies throughout Germany to counter the coronavirus restrictions, some demonstrators were seen appropriating the imagery of Nazi antisemitism and the Holocaust, along with its associated conspiracy theories. Participants have worn the “Judenstern” in a direct nod to the Nazi persecution of the Jews, but labeled instead “Not Vaccinated” and “CoV-2.”

In an interview last week, the top German official combating antisemitism expressed concern that the coronavirus demonstrations were being taken over by antisemitic extremists.

Related coverage

June 1, 2020 11:54 am
0

As Protests Over Police Killing of George Floyd Continue, Top US Jewish Group Slams ‘Racist and Unjust System’ Faced by Black Americans

The leading Jewish civil rights organization in the US declared its solidarity with black communities "suffering at the hands of...

The protests had become “a melting pot for antisemites, conspiracy nuts, Holocaust relativists and enemies of democracy who try to monopolize people for their own purposes,” the official, Felix Klein, said in an interview with the Judische Allgemeine newspaper.

Antisemitic outrages in Germany rose by nearly 14 percent in 2019, with more than 2,000 incidents reported, according to figures released by the Federal Ministry of the Interior.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.