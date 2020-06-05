Friday, June 5th | 13 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Donates Wheelchairs to Coronavirus-Stricken Ecuador

Iran Frees American, US Allows Dual Citizen to Visit Iran in Deal

Iran Signs Two-Year Contract With Iraq to Export Electricity: IRNA

Remembering D-Day: A Night on a Beach in Normandy

Iran Foreign Minister Challenges Trump to Return to Nuclear Deal

Facebook to Apply State Media Labels on Russian, Chinese Outlets

Chinese and Iranian Hackers Targeted Biden and Trump Campaigns, Google Says

The Six-Day War: How Israel’s Air Force Led the Path to Victory

Niio Wants to Be the Netflix of the Digital Art World and COVID-19 Has Helped It

Is Longtime Pro-Israel Congressman Eliot Engel in Trouble?

June 5, 2020 12:18 pm
0

Israel Donates Wheelchairs to Coronavirus-Stricken Ecuador

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

People walk on a street in Guayaquil, Ecuador, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, May 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Vicente Gaibor del Pino.

Israel donated a shipment of wheelchairs on Friday to the mayor of Quito, the capital of Ecuador, one of the Latin American nations hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The wheelchairs will contribute to the recovery of patients with Covid19 in the Quito Temporary Care Center,” Amir Sagron — deputy chief of mission and consul of Israel in Ecuador — tweeted.

Ecuador, a country of 17 million people, has seen over 40,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than 3,000 deaths.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.