Israel Donates Wheelchairs to Coronavirus-Stricken Ecuador

Israel donated a shipment of wheelchairs on Friday to the mayor of Quito, the capital of Ecuador, one of the Latin American nations hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The wheelchairs will contribute to the recovery of patients with Covid19 in the Quito Temporary Care Center,” Amir Sagron — deputy chief of mission and consul of Israel in Ecuador — tweeted.

Ecuador, a country of 17 million people, has seen over 40,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than 3,000 deaths.