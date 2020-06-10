Wednesday, June 10th | 18 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Israeli Initiative Uses Public Refrigerators to Feed Poor and Prevent Waste

Activist’s Petition Demanding Restoration of Historic Jewish Cemetery in Lithuania Gathering Pace

Report: Some Palestinians Voice Enthusiasm About Potential West Bank Annexation by Israel

Jewish A Capella Group The Maccabeats Pays Tribute to George Floyd With ‘Say Your Name’ Song

No Apology Received for ‘My Son’s Torture,’ Mother of Australian Jewish Boy Subjected to Antisemitic Bullying Tells Hearing

More Than 800 US Jewish Clergy Urge Police to Allow Peaceful Anti-Racism Protests

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Strikes Southern Iran

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Let Syria’s Idlib Become Conflict Zone Again

Groups on Far-Left, Far-Right Co-Opt Black Lives Matter Movement to Target Israel

Israel’s El Al Airline May Be Heading Back Into State Hands

June 10, 2020 2:14 pm
0

New Israeli Initiative Uses Public Refrigerators to Feed Poor and Prevent Waste

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A public refrigerator in Jerusalem. Photo: Twitter.

A new Israeli initiative to distribute food to the poor and prevent waste has taken hold in Jerusalem.

The official Twitter page of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Digital Diplomacy Team publicized the initiative with the words, “We’re not crying, you’re crying.”

Spearheaded by young residents of Jerusalem, the project — called The Fridge — involves public refrigerators stocked by local vendors who donate unsold produce.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.