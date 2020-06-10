New Israeli Initiative Uses Public Refrigerators to Feed Poor and Prevent Waste
by Algemeiner Staff
A new Israeli initiative to distribute food to the poor and prevent waste has taken hold in Jerusalem.
The official Twitter page of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Digital Diplomacy Team publicized the initiative with the words, “We’re not crying, you’re crying.”
Spearheaded by young residents of Jerusalem, the project — called The Fridge — involves public refrigerators stocked by local vendors who donate unsold produce.
We're not crying, you're crying.
We ❤️ this incredible initiative by Jerusalem's young residents to feed the needy and prevent food waste.
Local vendors donate extra food at the end of each day which is then placed in fridges throughout Israeli cities.
📸המקרר/The Fridge pic.twitter.com/EQHJ08Mma5
— Israel ישראל (@Israel) June 10, 2020