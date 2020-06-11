Thursday, June 11th | 19 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Who Is The New York Times’ New Editorial Page Editor Kathleen Kingsbury?

In First Call With US Counterpart, Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Talks of Need to ‘Halt the Iranian Threat’

10-Day-Old Syrian Baby Flown to Israel for Lifesaving Heart Surgery

Israeli Company Donates Device That Creates Water From Air to Guatemala

Trump Praised for Executive Order Countering ‘Mockery of Justice’ Probes by ICC Into US and Israeli Militaries

Netanyahu Decides to Impose New Restrictions as Coronavirus Infections Rise Again in Israel

Venezuelan Regime Still Pushing Antisemitism Disguised as Anti-Zionism, Says New US State Department Report

Rapper Ice Cube Criticized for ‘Inciting Racism’ After Sharing More Antisemitic Images on Twitter

New Report Exposes Far-Right Incitement Against Jews Over Coronavirus Crisis

Trump Authorizes Sanctions Over ICC Afghanistan War Crimes Case

June 11, 2020 4:12 pm
0

10-Day-Old Syrian Baby Flown to Israel for Lifesaving Heart Surgery

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A 10-day-old baby is wheeled to an emergency air ambulance for transfer from Cyprus to Israel for a life-saving heart operation. Photo: Twitter.

A 10-day-old Syrian baby was flown from Cyprus to Israel for life-saving medical treatment, it was announced on Thursday.

Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Sammy Revel tweeted that the baby had been taken by emergency air ambulance to Israel for a heart operation at the Sheba Medical Center.

Revel said the operation showed “vital cooperation” between Israel and Cyprus. The transfer was specially approved by the Israeli government.

“Praying for full recovery and health,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.