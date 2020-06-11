10-Day-Old Syrian Baby Flown to Israel for Lifesaving Heart Surgery

A 10-day-old Syrian baby was flown from Cyprus to Israel for life-saving medical treatment, it was announced on Thursday.

Israeli Ambassador to Cyprus Sammy Revel tweeted that the baby had been taken by emergency air ambulance to Israel for a heart operation at the Sheba Medical Center.

Revel said the operation showed “vital cooperation” between Israel and Cyprus. The transfer was specially approved by the Israeli government.

“Praying for full recovery and health,” he added.