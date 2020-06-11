Thursday, June 11th | 19 Sivan 5780

June 11, 2020 9:15 am
0

Israel-US Binational Industrial R&D Foundation to Offer $1 Million for Winning Security Technology

avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

IDF soldiers working with computer technology. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Office.

CTech – The Israel-US Binational Industrial R&D Foundation (BIRD) has issued a call for proposals to promote and fund US-Israel joint development projects of advanced technologies in homeland security. The objective of this program is to support project collaborations demonstrating innovative research and development between US and Israeli companies, or between a company and a university or research institute (one from the US and one from Israel).

The program funds up to 50% of the combined project budget, up to $1 million per project, and is repaid only if the project achieves revenue. This program was initiated and funded by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Israel Ministry of Public Security.

Project submissions should relate to technologies being developed in the following areas: cyber-crime, securing critical infrastructure and public facilities, border protection including maritime security, unmanned aerial systems, and technologies for first responders, among others.

The deadline for submissions for the program is August 13, 2020. Projects will be approved in December 2020.

Founded in 1977, BIRD supports collaborations between US and Israeli companies, offering maximum funding of $1 million per project, covering up to 50% of a project’s development costs. BIRD does not take a stake in the companies. Since its founding, the foundation has invested more than $350 million, according to BIRD’s statements.

