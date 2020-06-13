Saturday, June 13th | 22 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fauci: Slight Coronavirus Spikes May Get Out of Control Amid US Reopening

Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen Says It Destroyed Missile Targeting Saudi Arabia

Lebanese PM Blames Opponents for Unrest as Protests Enter Third Day

Iran Rejects UN Report That Arms ‘of Iranian Origin’ Used in Saudi Attacks

Despite COVID-19 Resurgence, Israel to Allow Weddings With Up to 250 Guests

Jewish Actor Jesse Eisenberg Reflects on Playing French Resistance Fighter, His Family’s Holocaust History

Ontario Police Praised for Arresting Publisher of Antisemitic Polish-Language Newspaper

German Schools Mark Anne Frank Day Amid Rising Antisemitism

French Jews Decry European Court’s Ruling in Favor of BDS Activists

Orthodox Jewish Man Stabbed on London Street; Attacker Detained, Motive Unknown

June 13, 2020 1:36 pm
0

Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen Says It Destroyed Missile Targeting Saudi Arabia

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iron Dome battery fires interceptor missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, Nov. 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said on Saturday it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile targeting the Saudi Arabian border city of Najran.

In a statement issued via the Saudi Arabian state news agency, the coalition said that the missile was fired from the Yemeni city of Saada, and some people were slightly injured by fragments of the weapon when it was destroyed.

The Western-backed coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to try to restore the internationally-recognized government to power in Sanaa, after it was ousted from the capital by the Houthis in late 2014.

The ensuing war has been in stalemate for years and United Nations-led peace efforts have stalled since late 2018.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.