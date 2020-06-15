Netanyahu Thanks US for Support Against International Criminal Court

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The Israeli leader thanked Pompeo for the “important actions” the US has taken against the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“We also talked about Iran and developments in the region,” Netanyahu tweeted.

Last week, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order that authorized American sanctions against ICC employees involved in probes of the US military in Afghanistan and the Israeli military in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Thursday, the White House noted that despite “repeated calls by the United States and our allies to reform, the International Criminal Court has taken no action to reform itself and continues to pursue politically-motivated investigations against us and our allies, including Israel.”