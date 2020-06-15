Monday, June 15th | 23 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Argentine Journalist Slammed for Bracketing ‘Zionism’ With ‘Nazism’ and ‘Stalinism’

Netanyahu Thanks US for Support Against International Criminal Court

Report: Netanyahu Says Annexation to Be Pursued in Stages, Still Unclear Where Gantz Stands on Issue

Report: Jordan’s King Abdullah Refusing to Take Netanyahu’s Phone Calls, Stonewalls Meeting With Gantz

Former ADL Exec Appointed to Head Security Training Initiative for US Jewish Communities

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Shares Photo of ‘Shtisel’ Season 3 Script, Ahead of Potential July Filming

Spain’s Balearic Islands, Renowned Mediterranean Party Spot, Adopt Anti-BDS Law

Three New York Orthodox Jews Sue Cuomo, de Blasio Over Coronavirus Restrictions

Antisemitic Vandals Hang Sheet Spray-Painted With ‘Vulgar Insults’ Over Holocaust Memorial in Nashville

UK PM Johnson Defends Churchill, Criticizes ‘Distortion of Our History’

June 15, 2020 2:52 pm
0

Report: Jordan’s King Abdullah Refusing to Take Netanyahu’s Phone Calls, Stonewalls Meeting With Gantz

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Jordanian King Abdullah II and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a 2014 meeting. Photo: Kobi Gideon / GPO.

Jordan’s king is refusing to take phone calls from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the rift between their countries over possible Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank deepens.

The Palestinian news agency Maan reported on Monday that Netanyahu had called King Abdullah II and received no answer.

In addition, a potential meeting between Abdullah and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz to discuss annexation was being stonewalled.

Maan stated that Abdullah had specifically ordered the royal court not to set a date for the meeting with Gantz. The defense minister had asked for the meeting specifically in order to deal with the annexation issue.

Jordan vehemently opposes Israeli annexation of any part of the West Bank, and Gantz has repeatedly stated that he would only support such a move in coordination with Israel’s Arab neighbors.

Last month, Abdullah told the German weekly Der Spiegel that annexation would cause a “massive conflict.”

“What would happen if the Palestinian National Authority collapsed?” he asked. “There would be more chaos and extremism in the region.”

“If Israel really annexed the West Bank in July, it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.