Tuesday, June 16th | 24 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

France Says Working With Partners to Pressure Iran at IAEA on Inspector Access

US Wants Face-to-Face Meeting With Iran on Prisoners

Hezbollah Leader Says Dollar Injections Needed, Accuses US of Deepening Shortage

French Far-Left Leader Criticized for Dismissing ‘Dirty Jews’ Chants at Anti-Racist Demonstration

‘Rabble-Rouser’ Yair Netanyahu’s ‘Racist’ Obama Tweet Slammed by US Jewish Leader Abe Foxman

Top Hamas Official Calls for ‘Intifada’ in Response to Potential West Bank Annexation

Fury at Florida State University After New Student Senate President’s Antisemitic Statements Revealed

Trump Says Ex-Adviser Bolton Will Break Law if He Publishes Book

Petition Against Freeing Murderers of Jewish-American Journalist Daniel Pearl Gets Over 10,000 Signatures

Polish Jews Express Support for Antisemitism Campaigner Targeted by Far Right

June 16, 2020 4:28 pm
0

France Says Working With Partners to Pressure Iran at IAEA on Inspector Access

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 18, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Leonhard Foeger.

France said it was working with Britain and Germany to see the UN’s nuclear watchdog board of governors push Iran this week to cooperate fully and immediately to grant its inspectors access to sites Tehran has so far refused them to visit.

Iran, like any state to which the IAEA sends a request for access, must respond to it without delay and without conditions, to allow IAEA inspectors to establish the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities on its territory,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a daily online briefing.

“This is essential for preserving the authority of the IAEA and the strength of its verification regime.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.