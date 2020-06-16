Tuesday, June 16th | 24 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Gaza Rocket Strikes Southern Israel, IDF Retaliates Against Hamas Targets

Greenblatt: Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria Not Illegal, Land Not ‘Palestinian’

Greek PM Visits Israel, Hoping to Restore Tourism and Warning of ‘Neighborhood Bully’ Turkey

Palestinians Make Questionable Claims on Borders and Human Rights

A Lesson From Korach: Stop Demonizing Those You Disagree With

Despite UAE Letter, Is There a Glass Ceiling for Arab-Israeli Relations?

Can Missiles and Rockets Win Wars for Israel?

Religious and Cultural Obstacles to China’s Growth in the Middle East

Israeli Innovations Help Combat Coronavirus in Africa

Amid George Floyd Killing, Iran Suddenly Cares About Human Rights

June 16, 2020 9:22 am
0

Gaza Rocket Strikes Southern Israel, IDF Retaliates Against Hamas Targets

avatar by JNS.org

Smoke trails from rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza City on Feb. 24, 2020. Photo by Ail Ahmed/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel struck several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday night after a rocket launched from the coastal enclave fell in Israeli territory, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“In response to the rocket that was fired from Gaza into Israel earlier this evening, our fighter jets and tanks just targeted underground Hamas infrastructure and military posts,” the Israeli military said in a statement.

The rocket landed in an open area in the Eshkol region, and no injuries or damage were reported, according to the military.

The conflagration comes after Israel approved the latest Qatari aid package for Gaza, to the tune of $50 million, which is reportedly to be delivered later in the week, and amid heightened tensions due to Israel’s plan to extend its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria.

According to Al Jazeera, senior Hamas official Salah al-Bardawil said at a news conference in the Gaza Strip on Monday that “it is the duty of each free Palestinian citizen to rise up against this flagrant aggression on our land.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.