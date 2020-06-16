Major Jewish Group Condemns Comedian Chelsea Handler for Praising Notorious Antisemite Louis Farrakhan

A prominent Jewish human rights group berated Jewish comedian Chelsea Handler on Monday for sharing what she called a “powerful” clip on social media of notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan discussing racism.

Handler posted on Instagram an old video of the Nation of Islam leader taking questions from the audience during an appearance on “The Phil Donahue Show.”

Handler, 45, told her nearly four million Instagram followers, “I learned a lot from watching this powerful video.”

View this post on Instagram I learned a lot from watching this powerful video. A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jun 14, 2020 at 10:37am PDT

In response, the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center wrote on Twitter, “@chelseahandler what exactly were you + other Americans supposed to learn from a leader who is a life-long anti-Semite who called Hitler a great man who refers to Jews as insects who spews hatred of LGBTQ people, whose Research Group luridly links Israel to deadly Coronavirus?”

@chelseahandler what exactly were you + other Americans supposed to learn from a leader who is a life-long anti-Semite who called Hitler a great man who refers to Jews as insects who spews hatred of LGBTQ people, whose Research Group luridly links Israel to deadly Coronavirus? pic.twitter.com/8Uq6gChWSV — SimonWiesenthalCntr (@simonwiesenthal) June 15, 2020

While some celebrities “liked” Handler’s posting of the video or showed support in the comments section — such as actresses Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, Michelle Pfeiffer and Lisa Rinna, and rapper Busta Rhymes — several other Instagram users criticized her for sharing the clip.

One Instagram user wrote, “So, based on this logic, if you find a video of Hitler saying something positive and powerful, will you feel equally compelled to share it? You gave hate credibility and a large platform today.”

Handler responded, “No, because Hitler was responsible for killing millions of lives. Farrakhan is just responsible for his own promotion of anti-Semitic beliefs. They are very different.”

She added, “Another thing: perhaps Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic views took form during his own oppression. We know now that oppression of one race leads to an oppression of all races.”

One Instagram user responded to the video in the comments section saying, “There are so many black activists to share without it being an anti-Semitic one,” while another said, “How could you promote the most rabid anti-Semite alive? This is horrible. Shame on you.”

Israeli actress and singer Noa Tishby wrote, “Chelsea, you should really check out who this guy is before you post him.. a proud anti Semite, highly questionable man. Promoting him of all people is not the best of choices.”

The same clip of Farrakhan was shared on Instagram by “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil and actress Jessica Chastain.