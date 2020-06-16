Palestinians Make Questionable Claims on Borders and Human Rights

Tuesday, June 16th | 24 Sivan 5780

June 16, 2020 6:44 am
avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

Yesterday was the weekly meeting of the Palestinian Authority cabinet. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said some nonsensical stuff, including this puzzling statement: “The territory of our Palestinian state is one contiguous unit on the entire borders of June 4, 1967, with Jerusalem as its capital” and “any solution, settlement, or political project must guarantee a just solution to the refugee issue.”

How can the borders be the “borders” of 1967 be contiguous, when the area was split before 1967 between the West Bank and Gaza?

As far as a “just solution to the refugee issue” — who decides what is “just”? Because if it is Palestinians, the only solution they could agree on is one that erases Israel.

According to the report, he added this head-scratcher:

Shtayyeh also confirmed the government’s solidarity with all who are subject to discrimination in all its forms, whether it is racial discrimination based on color, religion, nationalism, or gender, and that our people are against injustice and with freedom, equality, and justice for the rest of the people of the world.

This is amusing because if a Jew –- even one who lived in Gush Etzion, across the Green Line, before 1948 — would want to buy land in “Palestine,” he or she couldn’t. It’s illegal. And the person who wants to sell to the Jew would be arrested. Not exactly equal rights.

Also, there are quite a few Palestinian laws that discriminate against women, homosexuals, and many others.

Could the respected prime minister of the Palestinian Authority not be telling the truth? I highly doubt it.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

