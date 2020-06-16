Tuesday, June 16th | 24 Sivan 5780

June 16, 2020 2:38 pm
Top Hamas Official Calls for ‘Intifada’ in Response to Potential West Bank Annexation

by Benjamin Kerstein

Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar. Photo: Al-Aqsa TV / MEMRI.

A top Hamas official denounced on Tuesday Israel’s planned annexation of parts of the West Bank and called for an “intifada” in response.

Israel’s Channel 13 quoted Hamas co-founder Mahmoud al-Zahar as saying, “The annexation project must be blown up and an intifada launched to displace settlements from anywhere in Palestine by any means possible.”

In Hamas ideology, all of Israel is “Palestine” and all Israeli cities and towns considered “settlements.”

Al-Zahar also denounced the growing rapprochement between Israel and the Gulf Arab states, saying, “The Arab nation will not forgive anyone who normalizes relations with Israel.”

“We warn the Zionist entity of the dangerous consequences of annexation and the ‘deal of the century,'” he added, referring to the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan.

