June 16, 2020 7:12 am
Universal Music Group Launches Division in Tel Aviv

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG) is seen on a building in Zurich, Switzerland, July 25, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Arnd Wiegmann.

Universal Music Group on Tuesday launched a new division in Tel Aviv, saying it was the first standalone operation established by a major music company in Israel.

Yoram Mokady has been appointed managing director of Universal Music Israel (UMI), joining from Israeli cable provider HOT Telecommunications, where he served as vice president of content.

He previously served as chairman of Israel’s Council for Cable TV and Satellite Broadcasting and as executive director of the Israeli Broadcasting Regulatory Administration.

UMI said it will focus on signing and developing domestic talent, alongside exploring opportunities for commercial partnerships and new technologies with Israeli companies.

Universal Music Group is part of Vivendi.

