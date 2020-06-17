Wednesday, June 17th | 25 Sivan 5780

June 17, 2020 9:17 am
Palestinian Official Threatens Religious War If Israel Proceeds With Sovereignty Plans

avatar by JNS.org

Official PA-TV News, May 1, 2020, Photo: Palestinian Media Watch.

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Malki “continues to demonize Israel with the libel that Israel plans ‘to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque and build the alleged Temple,’” a new report reveals.

According the Palestinian Media Watch Report, Al-Malki has been “fan[ning] the flames of religious war” against the Jewish state, claiming that its stated intention to begin extending sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and parts of Judea and Samaria—in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” plan— “will turn the [Palestinian-Israeli] conflict from a political conflict into a religious conflict, whose end will be bad and bitter, will undermine the stability, and will destroy the security and peace in the region and the world.”

He made this statement during a a video conference with Arab officials discussing Israeli annexation, the official PA daily, Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, reported on June 11.  He used almost identical words on PA-TV News, on May 1.

Malki’s statements can be viewed as incitement to violence if Israel goes through with extending sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

