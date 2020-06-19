Friday, June 19th | 27 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ice Cube, Louis Farrakhan, and Antisemitism

German Celebrity Chef Facing Potential Criminal Charges Over Antisemitic Rants on Social Media

Changing the Hamas Equation

IDF Shares Pandemic Insights With Militaries Across the Globe

Korach and the Failure of Anarchy

Muslims, Jews Have Higher COVID Death Rate, UK Figures Indicate

‘It May Save Your Life’: Facing Virus Surge, More US States Mandate Masks

Jewish Owner of Fashion Brand Aims to Turn Store’s Vandalism Into Artwork

This Startup Can Translate Babies’ Crying

Jewish Democratic Council Says It Won’t Back Ilhan Omar, Mum on Endorsing Her Primary Opponent

June 19, 2020 12:08 pm
0

Ice Cube, Louis Farrakhan, and Antisemitism

avatar by Eunice G. Pollack

Opinion

Ice Cube. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Many newspapers and magazines appear baffled by the rapper Ice Cube’s June 10th tweet of an image of a Jewish Star of David with a Black Cube filling its center. One suggests that it may be “a Black cube of Saturn.” Another opines that it must be “a reference to occult worship.” The Daily Beast says that Ice Cube was sharing an antisemitic conspiracy theory, and that the symbol refers to “a cult of Satan worshipers.”

In fact, the link should have been apparent. Ice Cube has, after all, been open about his attachment to Louis Farrakhan, even congratulating him in a tweet last month on his 87th birthday. This should have eliminated any confusion, because the intimate connection between the Star of David and Satan is a central tenet of the antisemitic ideology of the Nation of Islam (NOI), which Farrakhan has headed since 1977. Although the cross used to be a major symbol of evil for the NOI, under Farrakhan, the Star of David, which he identifies explicitly as the sign of Satan, has replaced the cross as the core symbol of iniquity.

Farrakhan explains to his massive, rapt audiences that the reason he is compelled to talk so much about the Jews is because, “My job is to pull the cover off of Satan so that he will never deceive you and the people of the world again.” And he often provides the evidence for his discovery of the Satanic essence of the Jews. Projecting a huge image of the Star of David on a screen, he promises he will “make it plain … Now this Star of David … look at it … six sides … six angles …” — he dramatically counts out and traces each side and each angle. “And each angle in an equilateral triangle is how many degrees?” Aroused, the audience shouts, “60 degrees!” Farrakhan, now grinning broadly: “Say it loud! Well, you have 6, 6, and 6. So the Bible says, ‘Count the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man — 600, 3 score, and 6.’” Thus it is through his close reading of the Book of Revelation that he has been able to discern the real “meaning of the symbol adopted by Jews and Zionists” — the symbol of Satan or the Synagogue of Satan.

It is crucial to Farrakhan that his audience recognize that it is only the “white Jews” — that is, the “imposter Jews” — who adopted the Star of David as a symbol when they began to falsify the original Torah soon after they received it. Rejecting and transforming the word of God, they became agents of Satan, even making the Scriptures appear to justify their goal of dominating the world. This is how the “white Jews” created and began “teaching a body of knowledge that would make a devil.” Indeed, Farrakhan explains, it is the “white Jews,” drawing on their falsified Scriptures, who have made African-Americans into a “nation of devils.” You have been “made by Jews into devils. That’s why they don’t want me to talk,” because he is revealing the truth about them.

Related coverage

June 19, 2020 11:38 am
0

Changing the Hamas Equation

JNS.org - The mortar fire from Gaza into Israel on Tuesday night very aptly illustrates why Israel needs a strategic...

That the rapper Ice Cube places a Black Cube at the center of the Star of David symbolizes his alleged entrapment, along with all blacks, within the clutches of the Satanic “white Jews.”

Dr. Eunice G. Pollack (and Dr. Stephen H. Norwood) are co-authors of “White Devils, Satanic Jews: the Nation of Islam from Fard to Farrakhan,” Modern Judaism (May 2020): 137-168.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.