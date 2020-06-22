Roger Waters Slammed for ‘Deranged Antisemitism’ After Asserting Jewish Billionaire Controls US Government

Former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters — long known for his hatred of Israel — was slammed on Monday after a video of him claiming Jewish billionaire philanthropist Sheldon Adelson was a “puppet master” controlling the American government emerged online.

In an interview with the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency on June 20, a disheveled and occasionally vaguely-unhinged Waters was shown asserting that Adelson was “the puppet master pulling the strings of Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and what’s his name… The ambassador, Greenberg I think his name is” — an apparent reference, using a stereotypical Jewish name, to US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

The vocal BDS activist further argued that Adelson held the “the tiny little…prick of Donald Trump in his pocket.”

Adelson, the 76-year-old Waters claimed, was a “right-wing fascist racist bigot who doesn’t understand the first thing about the idea that human beings might have rights.”

“Sheldon Adelson believes that only Jews — only Jewish people — are completely human,” Waters claimed. “Everybody on earth is there to serve them.”

Musician Roger Waters on Hamas-Affiliated News Agency: Crazy Puppet Master Adelson Has Donald Trump’s Tiny Little Pr*ck in His Pocket; Israelis Teach U.S. Police How to Murder Blacks pic.twitter.com/0JUQuwsvhB — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) June 21, 2020

Waters’ comments were widely criticized, including by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who described them as “more deranged anti-Semitism from Roger Waters.”

more deranged anti-Semitism from Roger Waters.https://t.co/lqTvedQUcZ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 22, 2020

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Monday, “Waters claims that the U.S. gov. is being manipulated by a Jewish puppet master who is ‘filling the coffers and pulling all the strings.’ He has long been an anti-Zionist but these new comments venture into a new disturbing realm of antisemitic rhetoric.”

“The degree of derangement is breathtaking,” Greenblatt added. “Claiming that Jewish financiers are manipulating events behind the scenes is classic antisemitic conspiracy theory right out of the Protocols of Zion. Its obscene on every level, the kind of intolerance that deserves zero tolerance.”