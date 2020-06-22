Monday, June 22nd | 30 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

British Authorities Issue Warning to Muslim Charity That Held Vigil for Assassinated Iranian General

Pomona College Senior Class President Spews Antisemitism on Social Media

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for New Holocaust Memorial in Vienna

Israel’s ‘Corona Cabinet’ Approves New Restrictions, as Economy Continues to Take Hit

Roger Waters Slammed for ‘Deranged Antisemitism’ After Asserting Jewish Billionaire Controls US Government

Belgium Curbing Religious Freedom With Ban on Kosher Slaughter, Top European Rabbi Says

Trump Says He Would Consider Meeting Venezuela’s Maduro but Has ‘Turned Them Down’: Axios

Rare ‘Ring of Fire’ Solar Eclipse on the Longest Day of the Year

Iran’s Chief Rabbi: The Israeli Government Doesn’t Care About Judaism

Iran May Offer Discounts to Lure Airlines to Fly Through Its Airspace

June 22, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Roger Waters Slammed for ‘Deranged Antisemitism’ After Asserting Jewish Billionaire Controls US Government

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Roger Waters. Photo: Jethro via Wikimedia Commons.

Former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters — long known for his hatred of Israel — was slammed on Monday after a video of him claiming Jewish billionaire philanthropist Sheldon Adelson was a “puppet master” controlling the American government emerged online.

In an interview with the Hamas-affiliated Shehab News Agency on June 20, a disheveled and occasionally vaguely-unhinged Waters was shown asserting that Adelson was “the puppet master pulling the strings of Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and what’s his name… The ambassador, Greenberg I think his name is” — an apparent reference, using a stereotypical Jewish name, to US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

The vocal BDS activist further argued that Adelson held the “the tiny little…prick of Donald Trump in his pocket.”

Adelson, the 76-year-old Waters claimed, was a “right-wing fascist racist bigot who doesn’t understand the first thing about the idea that human beings might have rights.”

“Sheldon Adelson believes that only Jews — only Jewish people — are completely human,” Waters claimed. “Everybody on earth is there to serve them.”

Waters’ comments were widely criticized, including by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who described them as “more deranged anti-Semitism from Roger Waters.”

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Monday, “Waters claims that the U.S. gov. is being manipulated by a Jewish puppet master who is ‘filling the coffers and pulling all the strings.’ He has long been an anti-Zionist but these new comments venture into a new disturbing realm of antisemitic rhetoric.”

“The degree of derangement is breathtaking,” Greenblatt added. “Claiming that Jewish financiers are manipulating events behind the scenes is classic antisemitic conspiracy theory right out of the Protocols of Zion. Its obscene on every level, the kind of intolerance that deserves zero tolerance.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.