June 26, 2020 1:12 pm
Amid Surging Global Antisemitism, #IsraelFights4Humanity Campaign Highlights Jewish State’s Efforts Against Coronavirus

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Employees of Israel’s Sonovia Ltd, makers of washable and reusable antiviral masks, which the company says can help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), work at their laboratory in Ramat Gan, Israel, May 17, 2020. Photo: Reuter / Amir Cohen.

With antisemitism surging around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic, an activist group has launched an initiative to highlight Israel’s role in fighting the disease.

Participants in the #IsraelFights4Humanity campaign — organized by the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement — are encouraged to share a video detailing Israeli efforts to mitigate the crisis.

There are also 19 photos being promoted on social media with the #IsraelFights4Humanity hashtag.

Combat Anti-Semitism Movement Director Sacha Roytman-Dratwa stated, “Too often, Jews have been a convenient scapegoat in times of crisis. Sadly, the age of coronavirus is no different. Just as the pandemic has spread, so has the disease of antisemitism, often in its contemporary form of anti-Zionism.”

“The best way to combat this is through education,” he noted. “That is why it is so important for as many people as possible to understand that Israel is one of  humanity’s greatest assets in overcoming COVID-19.”

“We encourage as many people as possible to share this important message far and wide,” Roytman-Dratwa concluded. “The #IsraelFights4Humanity campaign gives everyone the tools to make a real difference, to change perceptions and ultimately, to defeat the scourge of antisemitism across the world.”

