Wednesday, July 1st | 9 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Oklahoma Man With Nazi Fixation Arrested After Shooting Woman Who Attempted Removal of Swastika Flag

Israeli Advertisers Are Not Quick to Jump on the Facebook Boycotting Wagon

Iran Sentences Former Journalist to Death for Fueling Unrest

Dozens of Israeli Cities Face New COVID-19 Lockdowns

Deputy Antisemitism Envoy: Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories a Modern-Day Blood Libel

‘Country Over Party’: Hundreds of George W. Bush Administration Officials to Back Biden, Group Says

COVID-19 Committee Chair: Israel Doing More Than PA to Help Palestinians

State Department: ‘There Must be Justice’ for Slain Jewish Journalist Daniel Pearl

Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Sharing Facebook Post Linking Protesters to Nazis

Excavations in Jerusalem Dredge Up a Seal Impression From After First Temple

July 1, 2020 11:08 am
0

Iran Sentences Former Journalist to Death for Fueling Unrest

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Protesters demonstrate in Tehran, Iran, on Jan. 11, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media by Reuters.

Iran has sentenced to death Ruhollah Zam, a journalist-turned-activist captured abroad last year, for allegedly fueling anti-government unrest in late 2017 on social media, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.

The son of a pro-reform Shi’ite cleric, Zam headed Amadnews, which had more 1 million followers on social media before it was suspended by the messaging app Telegram in 2018 after Iran accused it of carrying calls for violence during the protests.

The channel soon re-appeared under a new name.

Last October, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had “trapped” Zam, who had been given political asylum in France and was also based in other parts of Europe, in a “complex operation using intelligence deception.”

Related coverage

July 1, 2020 9:16 am
0

Palestinian Authority TV Honors Terrorists in Program-Filler Clips

JNS.org - The Palestinian Authority has launched a new series of filler clips, aired between programs on its official television...

It did not say where the operation took place.

“Zam has been convicted of corruption on Earth by a Revolutionary Court,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, according to the Mizan news agency, adding that he could appeal. The charge, used in cases of armed uprising and espionage, is a capital offense under Iran’s Islamic law.

Iranian officials have accused arch-foe the United States as well as Tehran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile of fomenting the unrest, which began as protests about economic hardship and spread nationwide.

Officials said 21 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.