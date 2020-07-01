Wednesday, July 1st | 9 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Oklahoma Man With Nazi Fixation Arrested After Shooting Woman Who Attempted Removal of Swastika Flag

Israeli Advertisers Are Not Quick to Jump on the Facebook Boycotting Wagon

Iran Sentences Former Journalist to Death for Fueling Unrest

Dozens of Israeli Cities Face New COVID-19 Lockdowns

Deputy Antisemitism Envoy: Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories a Modern-Day Blood Libel

‘Country Over Party’: Hundreds of George W. Bush Administration Officials to Back Biden, Group Says

COVID-19 Committee Chair: Israel Doing More Than PA to Help Palestinians

State Department: ‘There Must be Justice’ for Slain Jewish Journalist Daniel Pearl

Texas Prosecutor Resigns After Sharing Facebook Post Linking Protesters to Nazis

Excavations in Jerusalem Dredge Up a Seal Impression From After First Temple

July 1, 2020 8:14 am
0

Israeli Foreign Minister Says Annexation Move Unlikely Wednesday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Palestinian boy riding a donkey herds goats and sheep near the Israeli settlement of Kedar, in the West Bank, June 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Israel’s foreign minister said a move toward the proposed annexation of West Bank land was unlikely on Wednesday, the start date set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for discussing such a move.

“It seems unlikely to me that this will happen today,” Gabi Ashkenazi, a member of the centrist Blue and White party that is a coalition partner of Netanyahu’s conservative Likud, told Israel’s Army Radio.

“I reckon there will be nothing today, regarding (the extension of Israeli) sovereignty.”

Netanyahu and his senior coalition partner, Defense Minister Benny Gantz are at odds over the timing of any unilateral annexation move.

Related coverage

July 1, 2020 11:12 am
0

Israeli Advertisers Are Not Quick to Jump on the Facebook Boycotting Wagon

CTech - While companies around the world are freezing their advertising campaigns on Facebook in protest of its hate speech...

After meeting US envoys on Tuesday to discuss annexation within the framework of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, Netanyahu said such talks would continue for several days.

Trump’s proposal calls for Israeli sovereignty over about 30 percent of the West Bank, as well as creation of a Palestinian state under strict conditions.

“There are very robust conversations with Israel on the Trump plan,” a US official told Reuters after White House adviser Avi Berkowitz concluded his trip to Israel.

The Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, and have rejected Trump’s plan, saying it would deny them a viable state.

In an editorial published in Israel’s largest-selling newspaper on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for any annexation plans to be scrapped.

“Annexation would represent a violation of international law,” Johnson wrote in Yediot Ahronot, echoing remarks he made in parliament on June 16. “I profoundly hope that annexation does not go ahead. If it does, the UK will not recognize any changes to the 1967 lines, except those agreed between both parties.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.