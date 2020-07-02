Thursday, July 2nd | 10 Tammuz 5780

July 2, 2020 11:54 am
Israeli Actress Shira Haas Says Season 3 ‘Shtisel’ Script Brought Her to Tears

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Shira Haas in an interview with ELLE UK. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

Israeli actress and “Shtisel” star Shira Haas got emotional reading the script for the show’s third season, she revealed during a recent interview.

Ahead of filming season 3 of the series, which streams on Netflix, Haas, 25, told the Jewish Journal, “[It’s] an amazing season. Really powerful. I cried a few times when I read the script and I’m not usually a crier.” 

“Shtisel” is about a fictional Haredi family who lives in the ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem neighborhood of Geula. Haas plays Ruchami Weiss, the teenage niece of the show’s lead character Akiva Shtisel, played by Michael Aloni.

It remains unclear when shooting will begin for the show, but a photo Haas shared on social media in June hinted at a potential July filming.

Haas also talked about the media buzz surrounded “Unorthodox,” a Netflix miniseries in which she starred as the lead character, and a potential Emmy nomination it might receive, as well as a nod for her portrayal of an ultra-Orthodox woman who escapes the confines of Brooklyn’s Satmar community.

Emmy Awards nominations are set to be revealed on July 28, and Haas commented, “I’m very grateful to be named in some predictions, but I’m living in the here and now.”

Before “Shtisel” or “Unorthodox,” Haas appeared in the 2018 drama “Broken Mirrors,” for which she earned a best actress nomination for the Israeli Film Academy’s Ophir Awards.

Haas is also starring in the upcoming mother-daughter Israeli drama “Asia,” which won three awards at the Tribeca Film Festival in May.

