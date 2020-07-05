Netanyahu: ‘Happy Independence Day, America!’

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday wished the United States a happy Fourth of July, and expressed his gratitude to US President Donald Trump on behalf of Israel.

“Happy Independence Day, America! The state of Israel sends our heartfelt appreciation to [President Donald Trump] and the people of the U.S. as you celebrate the shared values of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” wrote Netanyahu on his personal Facebook and Twitter accounts. “Thanks for being such a close friend and ally!”

The message, that was liked by tens of thousands, comes amid what is widely seen as very strong relations between the two administrations, especially at the personal level between the two leaders.