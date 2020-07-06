Monday, July 6th | 14 Tammuz 5780

July 6, 2020 9:40 am
IDF Attacks Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Rocket Barrage

A ball of fire and smoke rises above buildings during Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip after a slew of 14 rockets were launched towards southern Israel, on Feb. 24, 2020. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli aircrafts struck targets in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday following a barrage of rocket fire into southern Israel. No casualties were reported on either side.

In a statement, the Israeli military said attack helicopters and fighter jets struck “underground infrastructure” belonging to Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist group.

Earlier Sunday, the army said three rockets were fired by Gaza terrorists toward Israel, setting off air-raid sirens. It said one of the rockets was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system; according to Channel 12 TV the other two landed in open areas.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire. A number of armed terrorist groups operate in Gaza.

Israel said it holds Hamas, as the controlling power in Gaza, responsible for all attacks emanating from the territory.

