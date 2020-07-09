Fierce Backlash After New York City Tweet Features Palestinian Flag, Omits Israeli One

A tweet on Wednesday by the New York City government encouraging participation in the 2020 US Census prompted a fierce backlash over the fact it included an emoji of a Palestinian flag while omitting an Israeli one.

🇨🇺 🇨🇳 🇲🇽 🇬🇭 🇰🇷 🇯🇲 🇫🇷 🇨🇦 🇦🇺 🇰🇪 🇧🇷 🇵🇸 🇬🇷 🇵🇪 🇿🇦

No matter where you’re from, if you live here, you’re a New Yorker. We all count in the census. #GetCountedNYChttps://t.co/oguP2T8G2y — City of New York (@nycgov) July 8, 2020

“No matter where you’re from, if you live here, you’re a New Yorker. We all count in the census,” the tweet said, featuring 15 flags.

Many Twitter users were quick to respond with emojis and images of Israeli flags.

“NYC is one of the most Jewish cities in the world,” one commenter wrote. “But City Hall doesn’t include an Israeli flag in this tweet. We all know exactly what’s going on here.”