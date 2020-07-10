Explosion Reported in West Tehran, Denied by Official

An explosion was heard in western Tehran on Friday, state broadcaster IRIB said, citing online reports that a senior official in that part of the city denied.

IRIB said power was cut in the area of the city suburbs where the blast occurred. It provided no further information about the cause of the blast or possible casualties.

The governor of Qod city, Leila Vaseghi, was quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying no explosion had occurred, but that there was a power outage that lasted about five minutes.

It was not immediately clear if the reported incident had taken place in Qod or in a different area of western Tehran, and residents contacted by Reuters in other parts of the city said they had heard no explosion.

There have been multiple explosions around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities in the past week.