Monday, July 13th | 21 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Activist Recounts Experiences With Left-Wing Antisemitism in UK

Explosion as Fire Breaks Out at Iranian Industrial Complex

Iran Threatens Retaliation if It Concludes a ‘Regime’ or ‘Government’ Behind Natanz Nuclear Facility Blast

Israel-US BIRD Foundation Invests $8 Million in 10 New Collaborations

Mally Bitzur-Parnes Is on a Mission to Drag Israeli Industry Into the 21st Century

Israel’s Bezeq to Double Internet Speed, Eyes Fibre Network Launch

Yemeni Houthis Say They Hit Saudi Oil Facility in Drone, Missile Attack

Meet the Man Seeking to Build a Grassroots Effort to Secure Jewish Communities

Israel’s Energy Minister: Impose 10-Day Nationwide Lockdown

Israeli Researchers Study Larger-Than-Average Jellyfish Off Mediterranean Coast

July 13, 2020 8:54 am
0

Iran Agency Says Chain of Errors Caused Ukrainian Plane Crash

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that was shot down after taking from Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, Jan. 8, 2020, is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video via Reuters.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization blamed a misalignment of a radar system and lack of communication between the air defense operator and his commanders for the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January that killed 176 people aboard.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with a ground-to-air missile on Jan. 8 shortly after the plane took off from Tehran, in what Tehran later acknowledged as a “disastrous mistake” by forces who were on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

“A mistake in aligning the radar system had caused human error. An operator had forgotten to re-adjust the direction on the radar system after moving to a new position, an error that contributed to misreading the radar’s data,” an interim report on the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) website said.

The CAO report, which was published on late Saturday, said the missile battery that targeted the passenger plane had been relocated and was not properly reoriented.”

Related coverage

July 13, 2020 12:24 pm
0

Explosion as Fire Breaks Out at Iranian Industrial Complex

Iranian police are investigating after a fire broke out at an industrial complex in northeast Iran where gas condensate storage tanks are...

The downing occurred at a time of high tension between longtime foes Iran and the United States. Iran was on alert for attacks after it fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US forces in retaliation for the killing on Jan. 3 of its most powerful military commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a US missile strike at Baghdad airport.

“A failure occurred after the relocation of one of the air defense units of Tehran  … It occurred because of a human error,” the CAO report said, adding that the plane was detected by the system as a target approaching Tehran.

The operator of the air defense system “lacked awareness of the relocation of the air defense unit,” and fired the two missiles without authorization from the command center, the report said.

“When the first missile was fired, the passenger plane was flying at a normal altitude and trajectory,” the report added.

Last month, Iran said the black boxes of the Boeing 737-800 airliner will be sent to France, to be analyzed starting July 20.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.