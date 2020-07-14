Report: German Intelligence Captured Iran Quds’ Force Spy

JNS.org – German authorities apprehended a suspected spy for Iran’s terrorist Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to a review of the new Federal Intelligence Service report released by German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s interior minister.

“In February 2019, the Federal Criminal Police Office carried out an executive measure against a person in Hesse [Germany] who was suspected of deploying intelligence activities in the Federal Republic of Germany on behalf of the Quds Force. The investigation is ongoing,” the report said, according to a report in The Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Russia, China, Iran and Turkey are “key players in espionage and influence directed against Germany,” the report said.

The United States has designated the Quds Force a terrorist organization, although Germany has not done so.

Related coverage French Judges Order Accused Antisemitic Murderers of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll to Face Criminal Trial French judges on Monday ordered the two men accused of robbing and killing a Holocaust survivor Paris in 2018 to...