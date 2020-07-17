US Jewish Actor Josh Gad Calls Out ‘Disgraceful’ and ‘Frightening’ Antisemitism by Celebrities

US Jewish actor Josh Gad addressed the recent spike in antisemitic behavior by public figures in a video uploaded onto Instagram on Thursday.

Gad, the co-creator and star of Apple TV’s “Central Park,” titled his video “Enough,” and began by telling his over 1 million followers that he wanted to have an honest conversation about something “startling, scary, disheartening, insidious” and “ugly.”

“I’ve seen a rise in antisemitism…specifically over the last week that has been frightening and really disgraceful,” the 39-year-old said. “And I’ve seen it from people in a position who should know better and who have the ability to really send messages to a large swath of people who I would imagine can benefit from such greater messaging than intolerance, at a time when there is so much intolerance.”

“We all have to do better,” he added. “I think it is so disgusting that after all the lessons that have been learned from those who have message such hate in the past, that we would continue to make these mistakes. Yet here we are. So I hope that people can educate themselves, I hope that people can use their platforms in a way that isn’t filed with old and tired cliches, and I hope that people can simply find better things to do than discriminate, cuz it’s kind of bulls–t y’all.”

The “Frozen” star, who lost relatives the Holocaust, also discussed his spirituality and Jewish heritage, saying he was “honored to carry on the legacy of a family who literally watched their loved ones murdered for believing in what they were taught to believe in: a heritage of faith equal to any other.”