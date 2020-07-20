Monday, July 20th | 28 Tammuz 5780

July 20, 2020 3:12 pm
Amid Coronavirus Second Wave, Israel Extends Travel Restrictions for Foreigners

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Passengers wearing masks push trolleys at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, May 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Israel announced on Monday that it was extending a travel ban on foreigners until September 1 in light of the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, while the government wrangled over restrictions on restaurants, swimming pools and gyms.

The ban means no one except Israeli citizens and permanent residents can enter Israel. And those allowed to enter will have to spend two weeks in quarantine.

It was also reported on Monday that a planned closure of restaurants later this week might be nixed an outcry by restaurant owners.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein was expected to recommend to the government evening that restaurants be allowed to remain open with outside seating at a limit of 50 customers.

Furthermore, in another reversal of policy, the Knesset’s special coronavirus committee unanimously decided on Monday that beaches and swimming pools could remain open on weekends, despite a government decision last week to close them.

