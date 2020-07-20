Monday, July 20th | 28 Tammuz 5780

July 20, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Two-Thirds of US Voters View Themselves as Pro-Israel, New Poll Finds

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The US and Israeli flags. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Around two-thirds of US voters describe themselves as pro-Israel and oppose reducing American security aid to the Jewish state, according to a new poll.

The survey — performed by The Mellman Group for the Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) — found that 67 percent of all voters, 68 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of voters in battleground states view themselves as pro-Israel.

Among Democrats, 72 percent called Israel a “strong US ally,” and 71 percent wanted to see a party platform adopted this year that was at least as favorable to Israel as the 2016 one.

The poll also revealed that voters in battleground states would back pro-Israel candidates with Democratic positions over pro-Israel candidates with Republican positions by a 13-point, 51%-38%, margin.

However, pro-Israel Republicans would beat Democrats with records of “not supporting Israel” by 4 points — 44%-40%.

“While some deny the facts, the reality is, American voters have overwhelmingly positive attitudes toward Israel and are strongly supportive of the US-Israel alliance,” stated DMFI President and CEO Mark Mellman. “Support for Israel is wise policy. This poll shows that it is also smart politics for Democrats, especially in critical battleground states.”

The national poll of 1,000 likely 2020 voters was conducted from July 8-13 and had a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

