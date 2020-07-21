Tuesday, July 21st | 29 Tammuz 5780

July 21, 2020 11:18 am
Neo-Nazi Thugs Parade Through Pennsylvania City Waving Swastikas and Yelling Expletives

avatar by Ben Cohen

Supporters of the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement parading through Williamsport, Pennsylvania, July 18, 2020. Photo: Twitter.

Screaming anti-gay, antisemitic and anti-black invective, about two dozen members of an American neo-Nazi organization marched through the streets of a central Pennsylvania city last weekend.

According to local media reports, the neo-Nazi thugs were largely unchallenged as they paraded through Williamsport.

Under the banner of an organization calling itself the “National Socialist Movement” (NSM), the marchers wore swastika armbands and carried flags bearing the Nazi symbol.

Photographs of the demonstration showed the marchers clad in ill-fitting black uniforms, in a clumsy attempt to approximate the image of the SS in Nazi Germany. Several of them wielded semi-automatic rifles as well.

At a rally in the city’s Brandon Park, speakers engaged in a stream of racist, antisemitic and homophobic rhetoric.

Derek Slaughter, the African American mayor of Williamsport, was denounced with the use of the N-word by one megaphone-wielding marcher, while residents of the city were denigrated as “N… lovers” by other speakers.

One speaker urged the marchers not to ignore the LGBT+ community as a target for hate. During the Nazi Holocaust — in which six million Jews and millions of others were systematically murdered — up to 15,000 gay men were deported to concentration camps where they were “among the most abused groups,” according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“Here we are, ain’t a f____ thing you’re going to do about it!” the speaker ranted into a megaphone. “Let’s not forget the [LGBT+ community], come on everybody!”

Using an ugly pejorative for gay men, the marchers responded by repeatedly chanting, “F__ you, F___s.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the NSM — itself rooted in the American Nazi Party created by former US naval officer George Lincoln Rockwell in the 1950s — has been riven with leadership disputes in recent years.

“The NSM has been in decline for several years, and the ongoing struggle over leadership has clearly hurt the group,” an ADL analysis noted.

However, the group still holds occasional demonstrations, including one in June 2019 that involved NSM supporters picketing an LGBT+ festival in Detroit, brandishing weapons and chanting slogans that included, “Jews Will Not Replace Us!” — a favored meme on the American far right.

