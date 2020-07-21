Tuesday, July 21st | 29 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty to Vandalizing Synagogue as Part of Neo-Nazi Group Plot

Israel Adjusts $1.8 Billion Stimulus Plan to Exclude Top Earners

Israel Approves EastMed Pipeline Deal to Transport Natural Gas to Europe

German Synagogue Shooter Suspect Goes on Trial Amid Heavy Security

Parshat Devarim: The Time to Follow

Lessons Learned From the Second Lebanon War

How Birthright Israel Has Helped Me Through a Global Pandemic

Iran Sets Its Sights on Mecca

Has Erdogan Launched a New Age of Religious Wars?

2010 Peter Beinart Condemns Himself as Anti-Israel

July 21, 2020 9:27 am
0

Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty to Vandalizing Synagogue as Part of Neo-Nazi Group Plot

avatar by JNS.org

Beth Israel Sinai Congregation in Racine, Wis. Photo: Screenshot via Google Maps.

JNS.org – A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for vandalizing a synagogue in support of a neo-Nazi group plot to damage minority-owned property, including property used by Jewish citizens.

Yousef O. Barasneh, 23, was arrested in January.

He was charged with conspiring to violate citizens’ rights to use property free from threats and intimidation when he allegedly spray-painted swastikas and antisemitic words on the exterior of Beth Israel Sinai Congregation in Racine, Wisc., last September. He was also planning other acts of vandalism towards minority-owned property, according to the plea agreement.

It all occurred while he was part of a network known as “The Base,” which discussed “the recruitment of prospective members, the creation of a white ethno-state, acts of violence against minorities (including African-Americans and Jewish Americans) … military training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices (‘IED’),” according to the plea agreement.

Related coverage

July 21, 2020 7:28 am
0

German Synagogue Shooter Suspect Goes on Trial Amid Heavy Security

A 28-year old man accused of murdering two people after opening fire on a synagogue in eastern Germany on the Jewish holy...

Six other people have been arrested for allegedly being part of “The Base,” according to court documents.

Barasneh faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.