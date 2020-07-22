ADL Offers $10,000 Reward for Info on Assailants in Another Antisemitic Attack in Brooklyn

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that will assist in the identification of the perpetrators of an alleged antisemitic assault in Brooklyn last Thursday.

According to police and other reports, a Jewish man wearing a yarmulke was walking down a street while talking on the phone when he was suddenly attacked and hit in his face with a bat or stick by an unknown individual. The violent attack resulted in several injuries to the victim’s face.

This was the second alleged antisemitic assault in Brooklyn in a one-week timespan; on the afternoon of July 13, during Shabbat, another Jewish man was attacked by a group of men who yelled antisemitic slurs from their car before getting out and pushing the victim to the ground and punching him repeatedly.

The ADL confirmed that it was also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for that attack as well.

“We are alarmed and extremely concerned that two violent antisemitic assaults were reported in Brooklyn in one week,” said ADL NY/NJ Deputy Regional Director Alexander Rosemberg. “These attacks remind us of the violence we saw in 2019, when ADL recorded 430 antisemitic incidents in New York including 35 assaults, most of which took place in Brooklyn.”

Rosemberg commented that as “the city is beginning to open up from COVID-related restrictions, we need to send an unequivocal message that these horrific and hate-motivated acts of violence are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

“We hope these rewards facilitate the swift apprehension of the individuals responsible for the latest attacks,” he added. “We thank the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for investigating.”