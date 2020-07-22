Wednesday, July 22nd | 1 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Covid-19 and No Flights Mean More Money for Israel’s Check Point as Q2 Profits Soar

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Remain in Syria ‘Until Syrian People are Free’

Biden, Leading Trump by Eight Points, Also Has Big Advantage With Undecided Voters: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

US Accuses Chinese Nationals of Hacking Spree for COVID-19 Data, Defense Secrets

Israel’s Active COVID-19 Cases Top 31,000 for the First Time

Online Movie Series to Feature Rescuers and Rescued During Years of Holocaust

Jordan Premier: Israeli Extension of Sovereignty Akin to Creating ‘Apartheid State’

Report: Chinese President Supports the Palestinians’ ‘Just Demands’

Trump Shifts Rhetoric as He Urges Mask-Wearing, Warns of Worsening Pandemic

Nurses in Israel End Their Nationwide Strike

July 22, 2020 10:54 am
0

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Remain in Syria ‘Until Syrian People are Free’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish President Rece Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Pavel Golovkin / Pool via Reuters.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkish forces, which have carried out several incursions into northern Syria since 2016, would remain in the country until Syrians can live in freedom and safety.

“Nowadays they are holding an election, a so-called election,” Erdogan said of a parliamentary election on Sunday in Syria’s government-controlled regions, after nearly a decade of civil war.

“Until the Syrian people are free, peaceful and safe, we will remain in this country,” he said in a speech in Ankara.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.