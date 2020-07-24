Friday, July 24th | 3 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

German Antisemitism Tsar Urges Investigation Into Celebrity Chef Turned Conspiracy Theorist

British Rapper Claims He’s Not Antisemitic After Twitter Rant Against Jews, Israel

Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Florida After Coronavirus Spike

Lebanon Follows Venezuela Into Hyperinflation Wilderness

Iran Condemns US Jet Fly-By of Airliner as Terrorism by ‘Outlaws’

Erdogan Joins Thousands to Pray for First Time at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia

Head of PA’s Mission to UK Lies and Distorts 1948 History

The Israeli Woman Who Spearheads Palo Alto Networks’ Managed Threat Hunting Unit

Omar’s Challenger Antone Melton-Meaux: Progressive and Pro-Israel Not Mutually Exclusive

Putin and Trump Discuss Arms Control, Iran in Phone Call: Kremlin

July 24, 2020 12:10 pm
0

German Antisemitism Tsar Urges Investigation Into Celebrity Chef Turned Conspiracy Theorist

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

German celebrity chef Atilla Hildmann. Photo: Imago Pictures / Reuters.

The German government’s top antisemitism official on Friday called for federal prosecutors to launch an investigation into a celebrity chef who has reinvented himself as a Jew-hating conspiracy theorist.

In a radio interview, Felix Klein — the federal commissioner appointed in 2018 to tackle rising antisemitism in Germany — denounced the behavior of chef Attila Hildmann as “scandalous.”

A self-described “ultra right-winger” of Turkish origin who was brought up by German adoptive parents, the 39-year-old Hildmann is known in Germany for his recipe books and frequent appearances on food programs.

But with the spiraling coronavirus pandemic, Hildmann has swapped his vegan recipes for outlandish claims about the global extent of “Jewish” and “Zionist” power, deliberately using Nazi terms like “parasites” and “subhumans” to underline his point that Covid-19 is a symptom of wider global conspiracy run by prominent Jews such as financier George Soros and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Related coverage

July 24, 2020 11:08 am
0

Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Florida After Coronavirus Spike

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would no longer hold part of the Republican Party's nominating convention in Florida...

Hildmann’s actions were “scandalous and, in my opinion, relevant under criminal law,” Klein said. He urged prosecutors to probe Hildmann’s record of “antisemitic agitation, relativization of the Holocaust and mockery of Holocaust victims.”

A planned rally by Hildmann in Berlin this week to oppose coronavirus restrictions was canceled by the authorities on the grounds that it would “likely lead to the utterance of  criminally punishable statements once again,” the city’s interior minister explained.

“The right of assembly and freedom of opinion is very highly valued in our democracy,” Andreas Geisel said. “But the state will decisively stand up to anyone who takes advantage of it to make possibly illegal statements and trample on other people’s dignity.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.