Sunday, July 26th | 5 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Likud Minister Threatens to Block All Non-Coronavirus-Related Legislation

Netanyahu to Iran: IDF ‘Prepared to Respond to Any Threat’

Israeli Startups Will Want to Be Here When Brazil Bounces Back, Says Trade Attaché

Intel CEO Throws Future of Israeli Chip-Manufacturing Factory Into Doubt With a Single Sentence

The Decline and Fall of Tolerance

Trump and North Korea: Back to Square One?

The Palestinian Authority Prefers Conflict with Israel Over COVID-19 Mitigation

Why We Fast: To Learn the Dangers of Jewish Division

Does Kabbalah Suggest a New Approach to Antisemitism?

A World in Chaos

July 26, 2020 11:29 am
0

Netanyahu to Iran: IDF ‘Prepared to Respond to Any Threat’

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 8, 2020. Photo: Oded Balilty/Pool via Reuters/File Photo.

JNS.org – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed a harsh warning on Sunday to Iran and its Lebanon-based proxy Hezbollah.

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said: “Lebanon and Syria bear the responsibility for any attack against Israel emanating from their territories. We will not allow our security to be undermined; neither will we allow our citizens to be threatened. We will not tolerate attacks on our forces. Together with the defense minister and the chief-of-staff, I am holding ongoing assessments of the situation. The Israel Defense Forces are prepared to respond to any threat.”

His remark comes a day after the Lebanese media reported that Jerusalem had issued a similar warning to Hezbollah via the United Nations — that it will not tolerate any act of aggression in the wake of the killing of a Hezbollah operative in an airstrike over Damascus last Monday, which the Tehran-backed terrorist group attributes to Israel.

On Friday, the Israeli military announced that it was enhancing its defensive capabilities, stating: “In light of a situational assessment in the IDF and in accordance with the Northern Command’s defense plan, the IDF’s deployment will change in both the military and civilian arena with the goal of strengthening defenses along the northern border.”

Netanyahu addressed this in Sunday’s Cabinet meeting as well, explaining that Israel is “acting according to our consistent policy of not allowing Iran to entrench militarily on our northern border.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.