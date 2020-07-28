Tuesday, July 28th | 7 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In Call With Jewish Leader, Rapper Ice Cube Condemns Antisemitism

Professors Attack German Antisemitism Commissioner in Letter to Chancellor Merkel

‘We Will Do Whatever It Takes to Defend Ourselves,’ Israeli PM Vows Day After Hezbollah Attack

Israeli Tech Sector Saw 52% Rise in Number of Haredi Jews Employed Since 2014, Report Shows

With the Pandemic Behind It and V-Shaped Growth Charts, China Holds Great Promise for Israeli Tech

UN Moves Last Grain From Frontline Store Symbolic of Yemen’s Aid Struggle

Lebanon Reimposes COVID-19 Restrictions as Infections Spike

World Bank Grants Palestinians $30 Million in Welfare Aid

Report: Israeli Transportation Minister Green-Lights Ferry to Tel Aviv

MK Naftali Bennett: No Guarantee of Support for Netanyahu’s Likud in Event of New Elections

July 28, 2020 1:08 pm
0

In Call With Jewish Leader, Rapper Ice Cube Condemns Antisemitism

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Ice Cube. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The president of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), Morton Klein, revealed on Twitter on Monday that he had engaged in a lengthy talk with rapper and actor Ice Cube, who was recently embroiled in an antisemitism scandal.

“I, Mort Klein, just had a 2-hour conversation with Ice Cube. We both grew up poor in Black hoods. Cube told me he thanked Jews for starting NAACP, many Black schools and fighting for Black civil rights. Cube told me he supports condemning Black and all antisemitism, and I condemned all racism,” Klein tweeted.

Ice Cube tweeted on Tuesday, “Shout out to Mort Klein who had the courage to seek the truth and speak with me and see for himself I am obviously NOT an anti-Semite or racist. I admire him for the advocacy of his people and look forward to talking more on how Black and Jewish communities can work together.”

Ice Cube ‐‐ whose real name is O’Shea Jackson ‐‐ has been criticized for repeatedly sharing antisemitic images on Twitter, all of which remained on his Twitter page despite calls for them to be removed.

Furthermore, Ice Cube is one of many celebrities who has voiced support for Nation of Islam leader and notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan.

Earlier this month, Ice Cube shamed NBA Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for mentioning him in an op-ed he wrote about celebrities who published antisemitic content on social media.

Ice Cube clarified on Monday that his only issue with the article was that he had been included in it without being contacted first.

He wrote on Twitter, “Just for the record: I still love Kareem Abdul Jabbar definitely had a right to write against Antisemitism and racism. I was just hurt to be added into that article without a conversation to tell him that I am neither. But there is no wedge between me and my brother.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.