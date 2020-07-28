Tuesday, July 28th | 7 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘We Will Do Whatever It Takes to Defend Ourselves,’ Israeli PM Vows Day After Hezbollah Attack

Israeli Tech Sector Saw 52% Rise in Number of Haredi Jews Employed Since 2014, Report Shows

With the Pandemic Behind It and V-Shaped Growth Charts, China Holds Great Promise for Israeli Tech

UN Moves Last Grain From Frontline Store Symbolic of Yemen’s Aid Struggle

Lebanon Reimposes COVID-19 Restrictions as Infections Spike

World Bank Grants Palestinians $30 Million in Welfare Aid

Report: Israeli Transportation Minister Green-Lights Ferry to Tel Aviv

MK Naftali Bennett: No Guarantee of Support for Netanyahu’s Likud in Event of New Elections

Civil Rights Pioneer, Congressman John Lewis Honored in Capitol Hill Ceremony

Report: Hamas Refused $15B in US Aid Over Demand It Disarms, Leader Says

July 28, 2020 9:18 am
0

Trump to Nominate Retired Colonel Who Downplays Iran Threat, Points Fingers at Jews

avatar by JNS.org

Douglas Macgregor (center) discussing with the Israeli Defense Force on reforms and modernization of their military along the concepts outlined in his books. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump announced his intent on Monday to nominate retired US Army Col. Douglas Macgregor as US ambassador to Germany to succeed Richard Grenell, despite the veteran’s views of Jews and the Iranian threat.

In a 2012 interview with The Daily Bell, Macgregor blamed neoconservatives, or “neocons,” for “making decisions in Washington that in their minds are beneficial to a foreign power and are not necessarily good for the American people or the United States.”

Some of the first neocons, including Irving Kristol, were Jewish.

“It is a mistake to insist, as I increasingly hear from people, that ‘all Jews are somehow or another unconditional supporters of whatever the Israeli state wants to do, regardless of what is in the American interest,” said Macgregor. “That’s simply not true. What you have are numbers of people who call themselves neocons. They operate in a variety of settings in the government and in the media, and they support or advocate, for all intents and purposes, unconditional support for whatever the Israeli government wants to do. They are no means the majority and they are by no means representative of what I would call Americans who happen to be Jewish.”

Related coverage

July 28, 2020 10:08 am
0

UN Moves Last Grain From Frontline Store Symbolic of Yemen’s Aid Struggle

A UN grain store that symbolized aid agencies' struggle to navigate the front lines of Yemen's war has finally been...

In an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s prime-time show on Fox News, Macgregor dismissed the Iranian threat, saying “there’s no evidence that Iran wants to attack us.”

Macgregor also blamed “neocon” advisers for Trump eliminating Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani earlier this year.

Grenell, on the other hand, was lauded during his ambassador tenure to be a friend of the Jewish community and was outspoken about antisemitism and the Iranian threat, including both successfully pushing for Germany to fully designate Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, as a terrorist group and to sanction Iranian airline Mahan Air.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.