Pelosi Gives $14,000 to Omar's Re-Election Campaign

Jordan Calls on Israel to ‘End Provocations and Violations’ on Temple Mount

Crisis-Weary Lebanon Braces for Hariri Tribunal Verdict

Two New Books Examine the Heyday of the Broadway Theater

Israel Versus Anyone: The Jewish State Is Not as Invulnerable as Believed

Qatar Spreads Conspiracy Theories About Israel’s Alleged Role in the Egypt-Sudan-Ethiopia Crisis

After COVID, India Must Foil China’s Designs

How American Jews Championed Righteous Social Change

Netanyahu Responded to COVID Much Better Than Trump, but Still Faces Challenges

Remembering Ze’ev Jabotinsky 80 Years After His Death

August 4, 2020 9:24 am
August 4, 2020 9:24 am

Pelosi Gives $14,000 to Omar's Re-Election Campaign

avatar by JNS.org

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi wears a face mask to protect from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington, US, May 19, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo.

JNS.org – US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has donated $14,000 to the re-election campaign of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, according to Federal Election Commission records released on Thursday.

Pelosi gave $10,000 from her political action committee and another $4,000 from her campaign committee to Omar on July 22, a week after Pelosi endorsed Omar’s re-election campaign.

Omar will face four opponents in her district’s Aug. 11 Democratic primary. Her top opponent, Antone Melton-Meaux, outraised Omar between April and June with $3.3 million to Omar’s $470,000.

Melton-Meaux spent more than $1.7 million during the first few weeks of July, while Omar spent $784,000 during that period—leaving the former with $695,000 on hand to Omar’s $732,000.

August 3, 2020 1:28 pm
Antisemitism Is ‘Front and Center’ in Reactions to Coronavirus Pandemic, Expert Says

Omar has perpetuated antisemitic tropes on Twitter and introduced a resolution in Congress that promotes boycotts of Israel, likening them to boycotts of Nazi Germany.

In February 2019, a month after being sworn in, Omar accused AIPAC of paying members of Congress to back Israel, saying it was “all about the Benjamins.”

The following month, she pointed fingers at her “Jewish colleagues” for attacking her Tlaib for labeling their criticisms as anti-Israel because of the Muslim faith of the two congresswomen, in addition to slamming her critics regarding “the political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

This led to the passing of a House resolution condemning antisemitism and other forms of hatred that did not call out Omar by name.

In response to Omar’s dual-loyalty accusation, Pelosi said at the time, “I don’t think our colleague is antisemitic. I think she has a different experience in the use of words [and] doesn’t understand that some of them are fraught with meaning.”

