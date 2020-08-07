Israel Shoots Down Drone Over Golan Heights

Israel‘s military said on Friday it had shot down a drone overnight that crossed into Israeli airspace near Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau at the frontier with Syria.

Last night, IDF troops identified, monitored, & downed a drone which infiltrated into northern Israel along the Blue Line. We are searching the area. The IDF continues to maintain a high level of readiness to defend Israel’s northern border from any threat. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2020

No other details were given, though the army said it was not connected to the triggering of sirens later in the day by a false alarm regarding a drone infiltration.

Israel has been on high alert as tensions have escalated with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

Earlier in the week, Israeli aircraft attacked targets in Syria. It described the strikes as retaliation for an attempted bombing of the border fence by an enemy squad that Israel‘s military chief on Friday said was sent by Iran.

There was no immediate comment from Iran.