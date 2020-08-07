Friday, August 7th | 17 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Donates Aid Kits to Ethiopian School for Underprivileged Kids in Fight Against Coronavirus

Former US National Security Adviser Brent Scowcroft Dies at Age 95

Israel’s Outgoing UN Envoy Danny Danon Says He Aimed to ‘Dilute the Hatred’ at Global Body

Jewish Student Leader at USC Quits Over Abuse She Says She Faced for Her Pro-Israel Views

ADL Head Urges Jordan’s King to Enable Extradition of Fugitive Hamas Terrorist Ahlam al-Tamimi to US ‘Without Delay’

Israel Shoots Down Drone Over Golan Heights

Man in UK Caught on Video Telling Jewish Student ‘We Should Have Gassed the Lot of You’

Jewish World Mourns Passing of Renowned Talmudic Scholar Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz

Demand Soars for Jewish Museum’s ‘Yo Semite’ T-Shirt After Trump Verbal Gaffe

Is Russia’s Quest for World Power in Trouble?

August 7, 2020 11:54 am
0

Israel Shoots Down Drone Over Golan Heights

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An old military vehicle positioned on the Israeli side of the border with Syria, near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, Feb. 11, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Israel‘s military said on Friday it had shot down a drone overnight that crossed into Israeli airspace near Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau at the frontier with Syria.

No other details were given, though the army said it was not connected to the triggering of sirens later in the day by a false alarm regarding a drone infiltration.

Israel has been on high alert as tensions have escalated with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

Earlier in the week, Israeli aircraft attacked targets in Syria. It described the strikes as retaliation for an attempted bombing of the border fence by an enemy squad that Israel‘s military chief on Friday said was sent by Iran.

There was no immediate comment from Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.