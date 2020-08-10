Lebanese Blogger’s Video Slamming Hezbollah Over Beirut Blast Goes Viral
by Algemeiner Staff
A Lebanese blogger’s video attacking Hezbollah in the wake of the deadly explosion in Beirut last week has gone viral on social media.
As of Monday, Dima Sadek’s anti-Hezbollah speech had been viewed on Twitter over 700,000 times.
In the video, Sadek addresses Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah directly, saying, “What are you trying to tell us? I just want to tell you one thing, if you managed to answer this question to the people in Lebanon, I swear we will bow to you, I will bow to you if you managed to answer this question: What Israel did against us more than Hezbollah — answer me.”
“If you can answer this question, we will bow to you. Answer this question,” she demands.
A Lebanese journalist asks Nasrallah a simple question and reveals to the world the truth about Hezbollah and Israel!
Must Watch video!
עיתונאית ליבנונית שואלת את נאסראללה שאלה פשוטה וחשפת לעולם את האמת על חיזבאללה וישראל!
חובה צפייה! pic.twitter.com/dy6UcsA8tR
— יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) August 7, 2020