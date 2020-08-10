Monday, August 10th | 21 Av 5780

Lebanese Blogger's Video Slamming Hezbollah Over Beirut Blast Goes Viral

August 10, 2020 4:52 pm
Lebanese Blogger’s Video Slamming Hezbollah Over Beirut Blast Goes Viral

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Lebanese blogger Dima Sadek. Photo: Screenshot.

A Lebanese blogger’s video attacking Hezbollah in the wake of the deadly explosion in Beirut last week has gone viral on social media.

As of Monday, Dima Sadek’s anti-Hezbollah speech had been viewed on Twitter over 700,000 times.

In the video, Sadek addresses Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah directly, saying, “What are you trying to tell us? I just want to tell you one thing, if you managed to answer this question to the people in Lebanon, I swear we will bow to you, I will bow to you if you managed to answer this question: What Israel did against us more than Hezbollah — answer me.”

“If you can answer this question, we will bow to you. Answer this question,” she demands.

