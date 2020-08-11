Tuesday, August 11th | 21 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Closes Gaza Crossing After Palestinians Launch Incendiary Balloons

China’s Effect: A Global NATO

Rabbi Steinsaltz, Jerusalem, and Zionism

Israel’s War of Attrition Is Potently Relevant Today

The Negative Repercussions of the IDF’s Flight From South Lebanon in May 2000

Aliyah: Living the Zionist Dream and Building the Modern State

In 2020, a New Kind of Bar Mitzvah Learning

Lebanese Blogger’s Video Slamming Hezbollah Over Beirut Blast Goes Viral

Facebook Urged to Adopt International Antisemitism Definition

Antisemitism ‘Rampant’ in Pro Baseball, Jewish Ex-Player Says After Nazi Salute Incident

August 11, 2020 6:54 am
0

Israel Closes Gaza Crossing After Palestinians Launch Incendiary Balloons

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Palestinian police officer stands outside the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, Aug. 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

Israel on Tuesday closed one of its main border crossings with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip after Palestinians launched incendiary balloons that set fire to areas on the Israeli frontier.

Israeli media reported that more than 30 fires were set around border communities by balloons carrying incendiary devices launched from Gaza.

“Kerem Shalom Crossing will be closed for the passage of all goods, with the exception of the entry of essential humanitarian equipment and fuel,” Israel’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Kerem Shalom is one of three main Gaza border crossings with Israel and Egypt, but it is where most goods pass through daily.

Related coverage

August 10, 2020 11:28 am
0

As Gaza Border Heats Up, Hamas Fires Rocket Barrage Into Sea in Apparent ‘Warning’ to Israel

As tensions continue to rise on the Israel-Gaza Strip border, the coastal enclave's ruling terrorist group, Hamas, fired a barrage...

Palestinian officials said the closure in particular affected construction materials.

Citing security concerns, Israel maintains tight control over its land and sea borders. Egypt also restricts movement in and out of Gaza.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.