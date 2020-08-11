Tuesday, August 11th | 22 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Democratic Presidential Candidate Biden Taps Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate

US Attempts to Win More Support With Streamlined Bid to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

In Call With France’s Macron, Israel’s Netanyahu Offers Humanitarian Aid to Lebanon

Amid Surge of Balloon Attacks, Israeli Military Deploys Laser-Defense System on Gaza Border

Israel Warns Gaza Terror Groups of ‘Heavy Price’ for Incendiary Balloon Attacks

Israel Calls on UN Security Council to Enforce Resolution 1701 and Disarm Hezbollah

Shmuley Boteach’s Negative Response to Ice Cube’s Positive Public Outreach to Jews Is Wrongheaded

Botched EU Research Falsely Claims Israeli Textbooks Promoting Tolerance Were Published by Palestinian Authority, NGO Says

After Beirut Blast, Protesters Outside in New York Call Lebanese Consul General ‘Racist,’ ‘Nazi’

Nick Cannon Claims Sephardic Jewish Family Roots, Says Great-Grandfather Was Rabbi

August 11, 2020 4:24 pm
0

US Attempts to Win More Support With Streamlined Bid to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Leonhard Foeger / File.

The United States streamlined its bid on Tuesday to get the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran, a move that could win Washington more support in the 15-member body but is unlikely to overcome opposition by veto-powers Russia and China.

The new text, seen by Reuters, is just four paragraphs and would extend a weapons ban on Iran “until the Security Council decides otherwise,” stating that is “essential to the maintenance of international peace and security.”

The 13-year-old arms embargo is due to expire in October under a 2015 nuclear deal among Iran, Russia, China, Germany, Britain, France and the United States that prevents Tehran from developing nuclear weapons in return for sanctions relief.

The previous US draft resolution was described by diplomats and analysts as “maximalist.” It was more than a dozen pages long, would have required countries to inspect cargo going to or coming from Iran and included an annex of individuals and entities for targeted sanctions.

Related coverage

August 11, 2020 4:28 pm
0

Democratic Presidential Candidate Biden Taps Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday tapped Senator Kamala Harris of California as his choice for vice president, his campaign told...

Diplomats said that while the new simple draft text might win the United States some more votes, it was unclear if Washington could get the minimum nine votes needed, and they said it was unlikely to convince Russia and China to abstain.

“Don’t let the brevity of the new US draft fool you. The key point is that it authorizes an indefinite extension of the Iran arms embargo … and China and Russia will *not* like that,” Richard Gowan, UN director for conflict prevention advocacy body the International Crisis Group, posted on Twitter.

“So good chance this US draft will fail by Friday,” he said.

The United States has asked council members for comments by Wednesday morning. The council is operating virtually so once a vote is called, members would have 24 hours to submit their response. The result would be announced at a public meeting.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.