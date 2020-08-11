Tuesday, August 11th | 21 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Reprimands Belgium for Working to ‘Mitigate Pro-Israel Voices’

Israel Ratifies ‘Historic’ Free-Trade Agreement With Colombia

Muslim Kazakhstan Adds Grave of Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson to Heritage List

Israel Innovation Authority Launches a New Fund to Develop Human Capital in Tech

Israel’s Hockey Team Captain Signs to Play in Oswiecim

Bank of Israel Governor Urges Government to Pass Budget, Prevent New Elections

Israel Is in a Great Position to Capitalize on the Rapid Rise of Medtech, Says Veteran Investor

Report: Biden Intervenes to Keep Word ‘Occupation’ Out of Democratic Party Platform

Petition to Remove Farrakhan From Twitter Gains 1,400 Signatures and Counting

US Representative Ilhan Omar Faces Primary Challenge on Tuesday

August 11, 2020 9:08 am
0

US Representative Ilhan Omar Faces Primary Challenge on Tuesday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) participates in a news conference, outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, April 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Jim Bourg / File.

US Representative Ilhan Omar, one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress and no stranger to criticism from across the aisle, faces a challenge from fellow Democrats hoping to unseat her in a primary election on Tuesday.

“Her progressive politics is a platform of platitudes,” said Antone Melton-Meaux, a Black lawyer who is one of four candidates challenging Omar in her Minneapolis-based district.

A refugee from Somalia, Omar, 37, quickly became a national figure when she was elected in 2018. Republicans rebuked her left-wing politics, and President Donald Trump has falsely accused her of supporting al Qaeda. Republicans and Democrats alike have chided her criticisms of Israel, and she increased her security after death threats.

Melton-Meaux, 47, said Omar is more focused on celebrity than serving her constituents. If elected, he said, “I will do the work.”

Related coverage

August 11, 2020 9:41 am
0

Muslim Kazakhstan Adds Grave of Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson to Heritage List

JNS.org - The US Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad recognized Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and former present...

Omar’s campaign has said it is not worried about the election outcome. “We’re confident,” spokesman Jeremy Slevin said.

Both Melton-Meaux and Omar have raised over $4 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Police reforms are a top issue in Omar’s district, where George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in police custody in May, touching off nationwide protests.

Minnesota, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Vermont all hold primary elections for Congress on Tuesday. The outcome will help set the stage for Nov. 3 elections to the House of Representatives and Senate that will determine the balance of power in Washington.

In Georgia, meanwhile, a Republican who has made inflammatory comments about Muslims like Omar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is running for an open House seat.

She faces John Cowan, a neurosurgeon, in a primary runoff. The winner will likely be elected in November in the conservative district.

In videos released in June by Politico, Greene suggested that Omar’s election in 2018 was part of “an Islamic invasion of our government.”

The videos included derogatory comments about Blacks and Jews, and Republican leaders denounced Greene after they surfaced.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.